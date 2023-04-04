Assam Career : Apply for 20 vacancies in LGBRIMH

Applications are invited for 20 vacant positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (LGBRIMH) Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Resident Doctors in various disciplines.

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 20

Discipline wise vacancies :

Psychiatry : 11

Biochemistry : 2

Microbiology : 2

Pathology : 2

Radiology : 1

Anesthesiology : 2

Qualification :

(i) MBBS degree and

(ii) PG Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty from a recognized Institution/University.

(iii) Registration under MCI or state Council.

Scale of Pay : Level -11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of Rs. 67,700/-per month plus NPA and other allowances as admissible

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th April 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Conference Hall, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001

How to apply : Candidates are requested to e-mail necessary scanned copies of documents for registration (all relevant original testimonials / Bio-Data, self-attested copies of certificates, one PP size photograph) to institute e-mail lgbrimh@yahoo.co.in from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm on 10.04.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here