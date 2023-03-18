Assam Career : Apply for 19 vacancies in MHRB

Applications are invited for 19 vacant positions in Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Professor (2 nos.), Associate Professor (2 Nos.) and Assistant Professor (15 nos.) in various departments of Govt. Ayurvedic College & Hospital, Guwahati.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Panchkarma : 1

Kayachikitsa : 1

Qualification :

(i) A Bachelor Degree in Ayurveda from a university or its equivalent as recognized by the Central

Council of Indian Medicine or National Commission for Indian System of Medicine under the Act

(ii) A Post-graduate qualification in Ayurveda in the concerned subject or specialty from a University recognized by Central Council of Indian Medicine or National Commission for Indian

System of Medicine under the Act.

(iii) A valid registration with the concerned State Board or Council where he is employed or a valid Central or National Registration Certificate issued by Central Council of Indian Medicine or National Commission for Indian System of Medicine

Experience : 10 years of teaching or research experience in relevant subjects

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Kayachikitsa : 1

Rasasahstra and Bhaisajya Kalpana : 1

Qualification :

(i) A Bachelor Degree in Ayurveda from a university or its equivalent as recognized by the Central

Council of Indian Medicine or National Commission for Indian System of Medicine under the Act

(ii) A Post-graduate qualification in Ayurveda in the concerned subject or specialty from a University recognized by Central Council of Indian Medicine or National Commission for Indian

System of Medicine under the Act.

(iii) A valid registration with the concerned State Board or Council where he is employed or a valid Central or National Registration Certificate issued by Central Council of Indian Medicine or National Commission for Indian System of Medicine

Experience : 5 years of teaching or research experience in relevant subjects

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 15

Subject wise vacancies :

Rasasahstra and Bhaisajya Kalpana : 1

Shalakya Tantra : 1

Roga Nidan : 1

Kaumarbhritya : 1

Swasthavritta : 1

Shalya Tantra : 1

Sanskrit Samhita & Siddhanta : 1

Dravaguna : 2

Kayachikitsa : 2

Shariri Kriya : 1

Sharir Rachana : 2

PTSR : 1

Qualification :

(i) A Bachelor Degree in Ayurveda from a university or its equivalent as recognized by the Central

Council of Indian Medicine or National Commission for Indian System of Medicine under the Act

(ii) A Post-graduate qualification in Ayurveda in the concerned subject or specialty from a University recognized by Central Council of Indian Medicine or National Commission for Indian

System of Medicine under the Act.

(iii) A valid registration with the concerned State Board or Council where he is employed or a valid Central or National Registration Certificate issued by Central Council of Indian Medicine or National Commission for Indian System of Medicine

Experience : No teaching experience shall be required.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ from 20/3/2023 to 31/3/2023

Application Fees : Application must be accompanied with required application fee of Rs. 250/- (rupees two hundred fifty) only for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (rupees one hundred fifty) only for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here