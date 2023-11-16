Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or career in BVFCL Assam.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 18 vacant managerial positions or career.

Name of post : Senior Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with CA or ICWA with minimum 12 years Post professional

qualification executive experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with CA or ICWA with minimum 8 years Post professional

qualification executive experience

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time Degree in Engineering with 16 years post qualification relevant Executive Experience

Name of post : Chief Manager (Chemical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time B.E/B.Tech Degree in Chemical Engineering with 14 years post qualification relevant executive experience

Name of post : Chief Manager (Instrumentation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time B.E/B.Tech Degree in Instrumentation/Electronics &

Instrumentation/ Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering with 14 years post qualification relevant executive experience

Name of post : Manager (Safety)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology (preferably

Chemical engineering) with degree/ diploma in industrial safety recognized by Central/State

Government with 10 years post qualification relevant executive experience

Name of post : Engineer (Chemical)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience : Full time B.E/B.Tech Degree in Chemical Engineering with 03 years post qualification executive experience

Name of post : Engineer (BOE)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience : Full time B E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg)/ AMIE in any discipline. BOE (Boiler Operation Engineer) certificate is essential. 03 years post professional qualification Executive

experience

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ upto 17:30 hours on 12th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here