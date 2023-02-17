Assam Career Apply for 18 Assistant Professor vacancies in Rabindranath Tagore University

Applications are invited for 18 vacant teaching positions in Rabindranath Tagore University Assam.

Rabindranath Tagore University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 18

Subject wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

Botany : 1

Zoology : 2

Chemistry : 1

English : 1

Bengali : 1

Assamese : 2

Manipuri : 1

History : 1

Economics : 1

Political Science : 2

Commerce : 4

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

Pay Scale : Assistant Professor (Academic Level-10) : Rs. 57700/- to Rs. 182400/-

Age Limit: As per State Government Rule.

How to apply : Candidates can send their filled-in application forms along with photocopies of certificates, mark sheets, proof of date of birth, caste certificate (reserved category) etc. to the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India)” in an envelope superscribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…… in the Department of………. against the category of ……………………..” (UR, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(H), ST(P), EWS, PWD). The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 08-03-2023.

Application Fees : Candidates have to send a bank draft, of Rs. 1500 (Non-refundable)for UR and OBC/MOBC candidate and Rs. 1200 (Non-refundable) for other reserved categories in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here