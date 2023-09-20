Applications are invited for 16 vacant positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 16 vacant positions of Guest Faculties for various Departments.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 16

Department wise vacancies :

Applied Sciences : 2

Molecular Biology & Biotechnology : 1

Linguistics & Language Technology : 2

Law : 2

Centre for Distance & Online Education : 1

Social Work : 1

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Food Engineering & Technology : 1

Design : 2

Education : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

Engineering : B.E. / B. Tech. / B.S. and M.E. / M. Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M.Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Design : Four years (10+2+4) Bachelor’s degree in Design / Engineering with first class and M.Des. in Design / Interaction Design / Design related field approved by AICTE/UGC/Institute of National

Importance having first class. Design related industrial experience / professional experience /

Ph.D. in Design shall be preferred.

Other Disciplines :

A i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of

Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents in scanned format through the following email-ids from 24th September 2023 to 2nd October 2023-

Applied Sciences : hod_aps@tezu.ernet.in Molecular Biology & Biotechnology : hod_mbbt@tezu.ernet.in Linguistics & Language Technology : hod_llt@tezu.ernet.in Law : hod_law@tezu.ernet.in Centre for Distance & Online Education : cdoe@tezu.ernet.in Social Work : hod_sw@tezu.ernet.in Mechanical Engineering: hod_mech@tezu.ernet.in Food Engineering & Technology : hod_fet@tezu.ernet.in Design : hod_design@tezu.ernet.in Education : hod_edu@tezu.ernet.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here