Applications are invited for 16 vacant positions in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), Eraligool, Karimganj, Assam.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 16

Subject wise vacancies :

Education : 3

Economics : 3

Political Science : 3

History : 3

Sociology : 3

Bengali : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per the Govt. Office Memorandum vide No. DHE/CE/Misc./49/2021/113, Dated 29/01/2022. Good Academic record as defined by the university concerned with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Besides, candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET. Candidates having PhD degree, in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedure for award of PhD degree) Regulations, 2009, are exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. Candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date of submitting application forms. MPhil/PhD/Publications so acquired for eligibility can be submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : Maximum age limit is 38 years as on 01/01/2023 with a relaxation of 03 years for OBC/MOBC and 05 years for SC/ST and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send two sets of the filled-in prescribed application form (available on www.pduameraligool.ac.in) along with Biodata, including valid Phone No., E-Mail ID and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards in a sealed envelope addressed to the Principal, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya, Eraligool, Karimganj-788723, Assam. The last date of receipt of applications is August 5, 2023.

Application Fees : The application fee is Rs- 1500.00 (Rupees Fifteen hundred only) which is non-refundable. The application fee is to be paid through Demand Draft drawn in favour of the PANDIT DEENDAYAL UPADHYAYA ADARSHA M V payable at SBI, Karimganj (Code: 000109). The demand draft is to be submitted along with the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here












