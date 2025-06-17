Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in GMDWSB Guwahati Assam.

Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDWSB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Plumber and Pump Operator in Guwahati Water Supply Project. The engagement will be on a purely contractual basis initially for 11 months. Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board came into being on 21st December 2011 with a view to promote uninterrupted, hygienic, piped drinking water and encourage a hygienic environment in the Guwahati Metropolitan Area (GMA) in accordance with the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board Act, 2009, published on 28th February 2009.

Name of posts :

Plumber

Pump Operator

No. of posts :

Plumber : 12

Pump Operator : 4

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Class X pass.

2. Candidates having ITI/experience (certified by a valid competent authority) in plumbing, pump

operation, or valve operation will be given preference.

Age: 18-40 years as on the date of interview.

Job Roles :

Conduct daily maintenance and monitoring of water supply networks. Promptly identify and rectify leakages, illegal connections, and service complaints. Performing regular inspections and preventive maintenance of the water supply network. Operating and maintaining water pumps, control valves, and pressure-reducing valves. Checking for proper functioning of booster pumps and motorized systems. Maintaining records of repair, maintenance, and installations. Reporting faults or urgent repairs to supervisors or site engineers. Any other works/ duties allotted time to time by the authority.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 25th June 2025 from 10:30 AM onwards. The venue is in Jal Board Building, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, Near Lal Singh Academy, Kharghuli, Ghy

-04.Reporting Time: 09:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with the following documents-

Updated Resume/CV Original educational & experience certificates Valid photo ID proof One set of self-attested photocopies of all certificates and photo ID proof. Two recent passport-size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here