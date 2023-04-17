Assam Career : Apply for 15 vacancies in Purabi Dairy

Applications are invited for 15 vacant positions in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executives and Assistants on contract basis initially for a period of 2 years.

Name of post : Senior Executive (Marketing & Sales)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with preferable post graduate degree / diploma / training in the field of Marketing.

Experience: Must have 7 years’ experience for Graduate/5 years’ experience for Post Graduate in the field of sales and distribution, with minimum 3 years’ experience in Frozen business/Ice cream business in Executive Level or higher.

Name of post : Executive (Marketing & Sales)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline, preferably post-graduate degree (Business Administration) specialization in Marketing (S&D).

Experience: Must have 5 years’ experience for Graduate/3 years’ experience for Post Graduate in the field of marketing & sales market research (preferably in dairy/food products)

Name of post : Assistant-I (Marketing & Sales)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized institute/University.

Experience: 1 to 3 years in Sales & Distribution preferably from FMCG/ Dairy products industry.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Logistics in-charge)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline

Experience: Minimum 2 years’ of experience in Warehousing/ Logistics.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Cattle Feed Plant)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Minimum ITI pass in Mechanical trade/ Electrical trade/ Fitter trade.

Experience: 3 years’ work experience in cattle feed plant/ dairy/ food industries or any processing related industries.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Dairy)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Minimum ITI pass in Refrigeration trade/ Electrical trade/ Fitter trade/2nd class Boiler License holder.

Experience: 2-3 years’ work experience preferably in ammonia-based refrigeration system/2-3 years’ work experience in dairy or food industries or any processing related industries. Fresher having qualification in relevant field may also apply.

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification & experience may apply in English language strictly as per the prescribed format of Application Form provided on the website of WAMUL http://www.purabi.coop/hiring-page.php, in a sealed envelope clearly indicating “Application for the position of …………..” along with self-attested copies of documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary details etc. and a passport size photograph so as to reach the Head-HR ,West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati-781037(Assam, India) on or before 04.00 pm of 16th May, 2023 (Tuesday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



