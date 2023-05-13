Assam Career : Apply for 15 vacancies in ARIAS Society

Applications are invited for 15 vacant positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure & Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure & Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Data Analyst, District Environment Coordinator and Assistant Seed Certification Officer on purely temporary contractual basis.

Name of post : Data Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Master in Statistics/Economics from any recognized university. Should have good skills on Data administration, data management, and computer and information technology.

Working Experience: The candidate must have at least 5 years of experience from the date of passing his/her required educational qualification in Data Analysis

Also Read : 4 podcast you can tune into to improve your English vocabulary

Name of post : District Environment Coordinator (DEC)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: Master degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years duration) in Ecology & Environment / Environmental Science/ Life Science/ Zoology/ Botany. A combination of several specializations and/or additional trainings would be an asset.

Working Experience: Minimum 3 years of professional experience in the field of Environment Management and related activities

Name of post : Assistant Seed Certification Officer (ASCO)

No. of posts : 12

Educational Qualification: Bachelors in Agriculture.

Working Experience: While fresher’s may apply, 1-2 years of experience in seed related activities is preferred.

Also Read : Fancy Bazar is among the top market places to visit in Guwahati. Know why?

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held from 17th May 2023 to 19th May 2023 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at the office of the ARIAS Society, Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S. Road, Guwahati-781022

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview along with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here