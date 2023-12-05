Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Technicians and Laboratory Attendants in the project titled “Astronomical Orientations of Temples” at the Center for Indian Knowledge Systems. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city of Guwahati Assam.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : ITI certificate + 3 yrs exp. Or Diploma in Engg/Design Or B.Sc. Or BA

Salary : Rs. 11200/- per month

Also Read : 3 home remedies to get rid of dandruff in winters

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : High School pass with 1 year experience.

Salary : Rs. 7450/- per month

Selection Procedure :

An online interview will be held on 20.12.2023 from 10 AM onwards. The shortlisted candidates will be sent a meeting link for the online interview. Selection will be done based on the performance of the candidate in the interview.

Also Read : Top 5-star hotels in Guwahati you must book for a luxurious stay during a vacation

How to apply :

Candidates have to send their details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. to tvb@iitg.ac.in by 15.12.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here