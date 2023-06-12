Assam Career : Apply for 119 vacancies in Samagra Shiksha

Applications are invited for 119 vacant positions in Samagra Shiksha Assam.

Samagra Shiksha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 119 vacant positions on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Consultant (Audit)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Qualification & Experience :Graduate in commerce from any recognized university with atleast 15 years experience

Name of post : Officer In-charge (Pre-Primary & Early Child Care Education)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate Degree in Child Development/ Psychology/ Developmental Psychology or Education from any recognized university with atleast 5 years of experience

Name of post : Officer In-charge (Vocational Education- VE)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Qualification & Experience : M.A./ M.Sc. /M.Com with B.Ed. from any recognized university with atleast 5 years of experience

Name of post : Quality Expert-Mathematics (Teachers Training)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Mathematics with B.Ed. from any recognized university with atleast 5 years of experience

Name of post : Quality Expert-Foundational Literacy & Numeracy (FLN) (Teachers Training)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Arts / Science with B.Ed. from any recognized university with atleast 5 years of experience

Name of post : Community Expert (Community Mobilisation)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Social Work / Sociology with B.Ed. from any recognized university with atleast 5 years of experience

Name of post : Equity Officer Incharge (Girls Education, Residential School and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate Degree in any discipline from any recognized university with atleast 5 years of experience

Name of post : Expert (Consultant, Planning)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Qualification & Experience : Master Degree in any discipline/MBA with minimum 55% marks (50% in case of ST/SC Candidates) from a UGC recognized University with minimum 4 years of experience

Name of post : Consultant (MIS)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Qualification & Experience : 1st Class BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics/Information Technology or 1st Class MCA from Institutions recognized by AICTE and recognised university with minimum 3 years of experience

Name of post : Senior Auditor

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000/- to 87000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in commerce from any recognized university with minimum 15 years of working experience

Name of post : Internal Auditor

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000/- to 87000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11500/-

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in commerce from any recognized university with minimum 5 years of working experience

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Qualification & Experience : BE Civil Engineering /Architect Engineering from Institutions recognized by AICTE and recognized university with minimum 03 years of working experience

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000/- to 87000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11500/-

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Commerce from any recognized university with minimum 05 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Associate Officer Research

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000/- to 87000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11500/-

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate Degree in Education/ Sociology/ Geography/ History from any Govt. recognized university with atleast 5 years of working experience

Name of post : Associate Officer (P&M)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000/- to 87000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11500/-

Qualification & Experience : Master Degree in English/Master with Social Science / Master in Business Administration from any recognized university with atleast 3 years of working experience

Name of post : Associate Officer (Equity)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000/- to 87000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11500/-

Qualification & Experience : Master Degree in Arts /Master Degree in Science / Master in Business Administration from recognised university with atleast 3 years of experience

Name of post : Associate Officer (Composite School Grant/Sport & Physical Education)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000/- to 87000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11500/-

Qualification & Experience : Master Degree in Arts /Master Degree in Science / Master in Business Administration from recognized university with atleast 3 years of experience

Name of post : Resource Person

No. of posts : 38

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000/- to 49000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 7400/-

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline and having Special B.Ed. with valid RCI CRR number. Or Graduate in any discipline with minimum one year diploma in Special Education /
Audiology & Speech Therapy/DHLS with valid RCI CRR number/ Physiotherapy/Occupational Therapy. Candidates must have minimum 5 years of experience

Name of post : Additional Resource Person

No. of posts : 30

Pay Scale : Rs. 20000/- fixed per month

Qualification & Experience : The minimum educational qualification for IE (Inclusive Education) Additional Resource Person must be Graduate from a Recognized University and the candidate must have special qualification of minimum 1 (One) year Diploma in Special Education in any category of disability with valid RCI CRR number. Candidates must have minimum 3 years working experience.

Name of post : Assistant Additional Resource Person

No. of posts : 31

Pay Scale : Rs. 15000/- fixed per month

Qualification & Experience : The minimum educational qualification for IE (Inclusive Education) Assistant Additional Resource Person must be Graduate from a Recognized University and the candidate must have special qualification like 1 (One) Yr. Diploma in Special Education in any category of disability with valid RCI CRR number.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/ by 27th June 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Click Here

