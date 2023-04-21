Assam Career : Apply for 11 vacancies in Jal Jeevan Mission

Applications are invited for 11 vacant technical positions in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Officers, State Coordinators, Microbiologist and Assistant Chemist.

Name of post : Technical Officer-Hydrogeology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) M.Sc. in Geology (specialization in Hydrogeology)

ii) Minimum 2 years’ experience in Groundwater exploration related activities.

iii) Good knowledge in GIS, experience of handling ArcGIS Software

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years as on 01-01-2023

Name of post : Technical Officer (TO-I)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ institution with minimum 60% marks.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years as on 01-01-2023

Name of post : State Coordinator- Software Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) M.Tech/MCA, M Sc (IT/ Computer Science) from a recognized University/ institution with minimum 60% marks.

ii) 5+ years in Development of Software Applications with at least 3 years of experience in PHP Codelgniter & Laravel Framework ‘

iii) 2+ years’ experience in Android Application Development

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- – Rs. 80,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years as on 01-01-2023

Name of post : State Coordinator- IT

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) B.E./ B. Tech in IT/ Computer Science, B Sc IT, MCA, M. Sc (IT/ Computer Science) from a recognized University/ institution with minimum 65% marks.

ii) 5+ years in Development of Software Applications with at least 3 years of experience in PHP CodeIgniter & Laravel Framework. Mobile Application Development experience using Flutter will be an added advantage

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- – Rs. 80,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years as on 01-01-2023

Name of post : Technical Officer-Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) M.Sc. (Chemistry) with specialization in Inorganic / physical Chemistry

ii) Minimum 2-year experience in either water testing laboratory or working experience in University/ IIT / Research institute in the field of environmental remediation related work.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years as on 01-01-2023

Name of post : Microbiologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) M. Sc in Microbiology/Biotechnology/ Biological Science

ii) Minimum 2-year experience as Microbiologist in Water Testing Laboratories or 3 years’ experience in any laboratory related activities

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 38 years as on 01-01-2023

Name of post : Assistant Chemist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc with Chemistry as major subject

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years as on 01-01-2023

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held from 25th April 2023 to 3rd May 2023 from 10 AM onwards in O/o the Deputy Director, KRC, Betkuchi, Guwahati & O/o the Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission, Hengrabari,Guwahati-36

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interviews with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here