Applications are invited for 11 vacant positions in Directorate of Land Records & Surveys, Govt. of Assam.

Directorate of Land Records & Surveys, Govt. of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of GIS Assistants and Procurement Specialists.

Name of post : GIS Assistant

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Geography/Geology, or a related field along with Certificate/ Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or Geoinformatics.

Or

ii) B.Tech/M. Tech/M.Sc. in GIS & Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics; M.A/ M.Sc. in Geography/ Geology/ Environmental Science along with Geoinformatics as one of core subject or in lieu of that a Certificate or Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or Geoinformatics.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- Min to Rs. 30,000/- Max per month based on experience and skills.

Age Limit : Above 21 years and not more than 40 years as on 01-Aug-2023. Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per applicable Government policy.

Also Read : Astrology Tips : 7 astrological benefits of having a dog

Name of post : Procurement Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.E./B. Tech in civil engineering or Master’s in Procurement/Supply Chain Management/ Law/Business Administration or other relevant subjects like Economics/ Accounting/ Finance. Candidates having advanced academic/professional qualifications in procurement will be an added advantage

Experience :

A minimum of 03 (three) years of general experience in Public Procurement and/or project management. OR Experience in procurement following World Bank/ Multilateral Development Banks’ Procurement Guidelines/ Work experience in State/ Central Govt. sponsored project’s procurement process

Salary : Rs. 1,20,000/- per month (fixed)

Age Limit : Above 21 years and not more than 43 years as on 01/01/2023

Also Read : Top 10 beautiful gardens to visit in Guwahati

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 5th August 2023 and 10th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Directorate of Land Records & Surveys etc., Assam, Rupnagar, Guwahati-32

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interviews with detailed Curriculum Vitae, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2