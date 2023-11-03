Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative career or positions in Directorate of Fisheries, Govt of Assam.

Directorate of Fisheries, Govt of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 11 vacant career or positions on purely temporary basis under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Name of post : District Programme Manager (DPM)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

Essential:

A) Master of Fisheries Science/ M.Sc in Zoology/ M.Sc in Marine Science/ M.Sc in Marine Biology/ Master in Fisheries economics/ industrial Fisheries/ Fisheries Business Management

B) Minimum a Diploma in Information Technology (IT) / Computer Application.

Desirable: A degree in management. Preference will be given for Agri-Business Management.

Experience: Minimum 3 years domain experience in any area of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Salary : Rs. 5.4 lakh per annum

Age: Not More than 35 years

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Class X passed

Salary : Rs. 1.8 lakh per annum

Age: Not More than 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Directorate of Fisheries, Assam, Meen Bhawan, Gopinath Nagar, Gum ahati-781016.

Applications should be send along with a cover letter in a sealed envelope indicating “Application for the position of ……”

The last date for receipt of applications is 30th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



