Assam Career : Apply for 10 vacancies in Sainik School Goalpara

Applications are invited for 10 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Sainik School Goalpara.

Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 10 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions on contractual basis.

Name of post : TGT (English)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Graduate in English

(b) B Ed from recognized University.

(c) Qualified CTET/ STET

(d) Minimum 50% in Graduation

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 30000/- per month

Ase: Should not be below 21 and above 35 yrs as on 31 May 23.

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

(a) 10+2 in Science Stream.

(b) Ability to communicate in Hindi and English.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 14000/- per month

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.

Also Read : Namita Thapar comes up with an effective solution to make a complex life simple

Name of post : Art & Craft Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate degree in Arts and Craft

OR

5 years recognized Diploma in Painting or Drawing or Sculpture or Graphic Arts from a recognized

University

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 30000/- per month

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 35 yrs as on 31 May 23.

Name of post : Band Master

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Potential Band Master / Band Major/Drum Major Course at the AEC Training College and Centre, Panchmarhi.

OR

Equivalent Naval/Air Force Courses.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 25000/- per month

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.

Name of post : Boxing Coach

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Diploma in coaching from SAI

Or

NIS Diploma in Sports in Coaching.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 15000/- per month

Age: Maximum 35 yrs as on 31 May 23.

Name of post : Mess Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Matriculation or equivalent.

(ii) Diploma/Degree in catering from a recognized institution.

(iii) At least five years experience of running a catering organization independently in the civil, Defence Services or in any other similar organization.

(iv) Ability to maintain Mess accounts.

(v) Knowledge of Computer

Pay: Rs.29200/- (Level 5) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix along with other admissible allowances, LTC,

NPS, Gratuity and other perks as per Sainik Schools Society Rules and Regulations

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.

Name of post : Horse Riding Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Intermediate or equivalent from recognised Board.

(b) Knowledge of Horse Riding/ Risaldar Course qualified.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 35000/- per month

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.

Name of post : UDC

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Graduate with at least 2 years office experience in a Govt. or Commercial organization.

(b) Typing Test : English – 40 w.p.m., Hindi – 30 w.p.m.

(c) Knowledge of short hand and ability to correspond in English will be considered an additional

qualification

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 25000/- per month

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.

Name of post : LDC

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Graduate with at least 2 years office experience in a Govt. or Commercial organization.

(b) Typing Test : English – 40 w.p.m., Hindi – 30 w.p.m.

(c) Knowledge of short hand and ability to correspond in English will be considered an additional

qualification

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 21000/- per month

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.

Also Read : Assam Tourism : Why are train journeys so beautiful and poetic?

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 9th June 2023 to 12th June 2023 in Sainik School Goalpara, PO : Rajapara, Dist: Goalpara, Assam – 783133.

How to apply : Candidates should carry a resume along with a passport size photograph, full address with contact number, all original and photocopies of mark sheets, Aadhar Card and other testimonials on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here