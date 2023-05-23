Assam Career : Apply for 10 vacancies in Sainik School Goalpara

Applications are invited for 10 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Sainik School Goalpara.
Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 10 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions on contractual basis.
Name of post : TGT (English)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification :
(a) Graduate in English
(b) B Ed from recognized University.
(c) Qualified CTET/ STET
(d) Minimum 50% in Graduation
Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 30000/- per month
Ase: Should not be below 21 and above 35 yrs as on 31 May 23.
Name of post : Lab Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification :
(a) 10+2 in Science Stream.
(b) Ability to communicate in Hindi and English.
Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 14000/- per month
Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.
Also Read : Namita Thapar comes up with an effective solution to make a complex life simple
Name of post : Art & Craft Teacher
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Graduate degree in Arts and Craft
OR
5 years recognized Diploma in Painting or Drawing or Sculpture or Graphic Arts from a recognized
University
Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 30000/- per month
Age: Should not be below 21 and above 35 yrs as on 31 May 23.
Name of post : Band Master
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Potential Band Master / Band Major/Drum Major Course at the AEC Training College and Centre, Panchmarhi.
OR
Equivalent Naval/Air Force Courses.
Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 25000/- per month
Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.
Name of post : Boxing Coach
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Diploma in coaching from SAI
Or
NIS Diploma in Sports in Coaching.
Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 15000/- per month
Age: Maximum 35 yrs as on 31 May 23.
Name of post : Mess Manager
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification :
(i) Matriculation or equivalent.
(ii) Diploma/Degree in catering from a recognized institution.
(iii) At least five years experience of running a catering organization independently in the civil, Defence Services or in any other similar organization.
(iv) Ability to maintain Mess accounts.
(v) Knowledge of Computer
Pay: Rs.29200/- (Level 5) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix along with other admissible allowances, LTC,
NPS, Gratuity and other perks as per Sainik Schools Society Rules and Regulations
Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.
Name of post : Horse Riding Instructor
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification :
(a) Intermediate or equivalent from recognised Board.
(b) Knowledge of Horse Riding/ Risaldar Course qualified.
Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 35000/- per month
Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.
Name of post : UDC
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification :
(a) Graduate with at least 2 years office experience in a Govt. or Commercial organization.
(b) Typing Test : English – 40 w.p.m., Hindi – 30 w.p.m.
(c) Knowledge of short hand and ability to correspond in English will be considered an additional
qualification
Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 25000/- per month
Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.
Name of post : LDC
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification :
(a) Graduate with at least 2 years office experience in a Govt. or Commercial organization.
(b) Typing Test : English – 40 w.p.m., Hindi – 30 w.p.m.
(c) Knowledge of short hand and ability to correspond in English will be considered an additional
qualification
Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 21000/- per month
Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 May 23.
Also Read : Assam Tourism : Why are train journeys so beautiful and poetic?
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 9th June 2023 to 12th June 2023 in Sainik School Goalpara, PO : Rajapara, Dist: Goalpara, Assam – 783133.
How to apply : Candidates should carry a resume along with a passport size photograph, full address with contact number, all original and photocopies of mark sheets, Aadhar Card and other testimonials on the day of interview
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here