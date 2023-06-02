Assam Career : Apply for 10 vacancies in Rabindranath Tagore University Hojai

Applications are invited for 10 vacant non-teaching positions in Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, Assam.

Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accountant, Junior Assistant, Accounts Assistant and Peon.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000-87000 + G.P. Rs. 8000

Minimum Qualification : Bachelors Degree in Commerce from a recognized University with a

work experience of at least three years in a relevant field

Desirable Qualification : A Diploma/certificate of minimum of 6 months duration in computer applications/ experience of handling accounting software such as Tally, ERP.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-49000 + G.P. Rs. 6200

Minimum Qualification : Bachelors Degree in any discipline from a recognized University

Desirable Qualification : Ability to work with computer as evidenced by appropriate Diploma of a minimum of Six months duration from any recognized University or Institution.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-49000 + G.P. Rs. 6200

Minimum Qualification : Bachelors Degree in Commerce from a recognized University

Desirable Qualification : Ability to work with computer as evidenced by appropriate Diploma of a minimum of Six months duration from any recognized University or Institution. Having good knowledge in accounting software, E-filing and GST

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 6

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G.P. Rs.4400

Minimum Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School/institution

Desirable Qualification : Ability to handle electronic equipment including computer, photocopier and management of electronic system of office communications within and outside the university.

Age Limit : Desirable age for the post of Accountant is 35 years to 45 years. For other posts the applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for

PWD candidates. The age limit of the candidate will be calculated on the basis of the School/ Matriculation/HSLC Admit Card/ Certificate issued by a recognized Board/Council.

How to apply : Candidates can send their filled in application form along with photocopies

of certificates / mark sheets, proof of date of birth, caste certificate (reserved Category) etc. to the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India)” in an envelope super scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF……… against the category of………………….” (UR, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(H), ST(P), PWD). The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 08-06-2023

Application Fees : Candidates have to send a bank draft of Rs. 1000 (Non-refundable) for UR and OBC/MOBC candidate and Rs. 700 (Non-refundable) for other reserved categories in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai. The bank draft should be drawn only on or after the date of publication of the advertisement and on or before the last date of submission of application. Application fee sent in other forms will not be accepted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here