Assam Career : Apply for 10 vacancies in IPRD

Applications are invited for 10 vacant positions under Information, Public Relations, Printing & Stationery Department (IPRD), Govt. of Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Information & Public Relations Officer and Senior Information & Public Relations Officer under Information, Public Relations, Printing & Stationery Department (IPRD), Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Junior Information & Public Relations Officer

No. of posts : 6

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/-

Qualification :

i. A graduate in Science/Arts/Commerce from a recognized university only will be acceptable.

(Professional/ Technical Degrees allowed)

ii. A degree/diploma in Journalism or in Mass Communication from an Institute recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC) or at least three years’ experience in Journalism in a responsible capacity in a Newspaper/ News/Public Relations 0rganization/Government Public Relations Department

iii. A good command over English.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Senior Information & Public Relations Officer

No. of posts : 4

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13,900/-

Qualification :

i. A graduate in Science/Arts/Commerce from a recognized university only will be acceptable.

(Professional/ Technical Degrees allowed)

ii. A degree/diploma in Journalism or in Mass Communication from an Institute recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC) or at least five years’ experience in Journalism in a responsible capacity in a Newspaper/ News/Public Relations 0rganization/Government Public Relations Department

iii. A good command over English.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam.

How to apply :

For the post of Junior Information & Public Relations Officer, candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 19th June 2023 to 18th July 2023

For the post of Senior Information & Public Relations Officer, candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 18th June 2023 to 17th July 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2