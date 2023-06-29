Assam Career : Apply for 10 vacancies in AIN Guwahati

Applications are invited for 10 vacant positions in Army Institute of Nursing (AIN), Guwahati, Assam.

Army Institute of Nursing (AIN), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 10 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Medical Surgical Nursing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates should have passed M.Sc. in Medical Surgical Nursing specially with three years teaching experience after M.Sc (Nursing).

Monthly Salary: Rs 36,000.00

Name of post : Tutor

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Candidates should have passed M.Sc (Nursing) or B.Sc (Nursing) with 01 year of experience

Monthly Salary:

(a) B.Sc (Nursing) – Rs 22,000.00

(b) M.Sc (Nursing) – Rs 25,000.00

Also Read : Sassy print saree looks of Tina Datta

Name of post : Assistant Warden

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidate should have passed Graduation.

Monthly Salary: Rs.17870.00

Name of post : Security Guard

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Candidates (Civilian and Ex-servicemen) should have passed Class-X with minimum 1 year experience as security guard.

Monthly Salary: Rs.10580.00

Name of post : Electrician cum Generator Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidate should have passed H.S Exam. ITI Diploma holder with minimum one year experience.

Monthly Salary: Rs. 10580.00

Also Read : Assam Career : 10 definitions of positivity to help you know about the power of positive thinking

How to apply : Candidates should submit duly filled application form along with photocopies of certificates in sealed envelope through registered/speed post/ by hand to Army Institute of Nursing, C/o 151 Base Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati 781029, Assam by 15 July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here