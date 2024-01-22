Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ALSA Assam.

Assam State Legal Services Authority (ALSA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Driver.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-2, Rs. 14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5200/-

Qualification & Experience :

i) Class X passed from a recognized board

ii) Must possess valid LMV driving license also issued by competent authority

Age Limit :

Maximum 40 years as on last date of application. Upper age limit is relaxable altogether as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Selection Procedure : Driving Skill Test & Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to Assam State Legal Services Authority (ALSA), Gauhati High Court, Old Block (1st Floor), Guwahati-781001

Last date for submission of applications is 4th February 2024

Application Fees :

SC / ST : Rs. 150/-

Others : Rs. 300/-

Application fees should be submitted in the form of Bank Draft (Nationalized Bank).

The Bank Draft is to be drawn in favour of Assam State Legal Services Authority (ALSA) payable at Guwahati

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here