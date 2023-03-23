Assam Career : AIWTD Society Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various financial positions in Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Finance Specialist.

Name of post : Finance Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

1. Graduate in Commerce (Accountancy/ Finance)

2. Post Graduate in Commerce or MBA/ PGDBM in Finance. Preference will be given to candidates having CA or ICWA qualifications with LLB degree.

Work Experience:

1. 10 years of professional work experience in financial management and accounting practices

with minimum 2 years of work experience as a head of or independent charge of finance and

accounts department of Government/private organization.

2. Preference will be given to candidates having previous experience of working in Externally

Aided Projects

Remuneration: The monthly remuneration would be Rs 1, 20,000/- or 30% hike on the existing remuneration whichever is less

Age: Not more than 50 years as on the date of Application

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.aiwtdsociety.in/ on or before 05.00 PM of 10th April, 2023.

Soft copy of the Application form along with relevant testimonials should also be emailed to dir.iwtds-as@gov.in.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here