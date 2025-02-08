Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AIM Guwahati Assam.

Assam Institute of Management (AIM) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Director.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(A) Applicants from Academia–

Proven Academic Excellence, preferably with 1st Class throughout academic career. Ph.D. degree in Management / Commerce / Economics / any other relevant areas of Management. Minimum 15 years of experience in academic institute/research organization/industry/corporate, with a minimum of 3 years administrative experience. At least guiding two successful Ph.D. as Supervisor / Co-Supervisor

OR

Minimum 6 research publications indexed in ABDC/Scopus/Web of Science journals. A Publication in a Category A Journal in ABDC is equivalent to two (02) Category B or four (04) Category C journal in ABDC. A Q1 Journal in Scimago is equivalent to two (02) Q2 Journal or three (03) Q3 Journal or four (04) Q4 Journal. A conference proceeding/ book chapter publication indexed in Scopus is equivalent to a Category C Journal indexed in ABDC or Q4 Journal in Scimago.

Due weightage will be given for sponsored and consultancy projects. The applicant must be a PI or CoPI of the project(s). The weightage will be given to the applicant for conducting MDPs/QIPs/NPTEL/GIAN courses and organising conferences/seminars as Chair or Co-Chair.

(B) Applicants from Industry-

Proven Academic Excellence, preferable with 1st Class throughout academic career. Preferably Ph.D. degree in Management / Commerce / Economics / any other relevant areas of Management. The candidate should have a minimum of 25 years of work experience of which at least 5 years should be at the Senior Management level with active participation record in devising /designing, developing, planning, executing, analysing, quality control, innovating, training, technical books/research paper publications/IPR/patents, etc. as deemed fit by the Search-cum-Selection Committee (SSC). Desirably guiding at least two successful Ph.D. as External Supervisor / Co-Supervisor. Applicant should have close association with academic institutes of repute as Professor Emeritus/ Honorary Professor/ Professor of Practice/ Adjunct Professor/ Visiting Professor etc. Preference will be given to applicants having track record of independently developing and administering academic programme/course/teaching pedagogy in the field of management in an institute of repute. Due weightage to applicants conferred with fellowship/ patents/ awards/ recognition for their individual contribution in industry and research from reputed bodies and organisations. Flair for Management and Leadership is essential.

Age Limit :

From Academia – Professor (Level-14, as per 7 CPC) /Associate Professor (Level-13A, as per 7 CPC). Should not be more than 61 years of age at the time of publication of this advertisement.

From Industry – Candidates at Senior Management level in reputed organisations. Should not be more than 60 years of age at the time of publication of this advertisement.

How to apply :

Applicants should apply through the link “Start Application Process” available on the website https://aimguwahati.edu.in/

Candidates should take a print-out of the application form (received as attachment in mail after submission) and duly signed on each page.

They should send it to The Chairman, Search-cum-Selection Committee, Assam Institute of Management, Paschim Boragaon, Bigyan Path, (Opp. IASST), Guwahati, 781 035, Assam by

post/courier.

Last date for submission of applications is 28th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here