Applications are invited for recruitment of 3000 vacant positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 3000 regular Non-Faculty Group-B & C posts or career across all its campuses including Guwahati, Assam
Name of post : Group B & Group C posts
Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of AIIMS
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in till 01.12.2023 up to 5:00 P.M.
Application Fees :
The following fees will be applicable for application in each group of posts as mentioned ANNEXURE-II-
A) General/OBC Candidates – Rs.3000/- (Rupees Three Thousand only)
B) SC/ST Candidates/EWS – Rs.2400/- (Rupees Twenty-Four Hundred only)
C) Persons with Disabilities – Exempted
Candidates applying in more than one group have to apply separately for each group by
paying the examination fee separately for each group.
The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/
NETBANKING. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank
by the candidate.
Application fee, once remitted, shall not be refunded under any circumstances even if
rejection of application due to ineligible for that applied post.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here