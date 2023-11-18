Applications are invited for recruitment of 3000 vacant positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 3000 regular Non-Faculty Group-B & C posts or career across all its campuses including Guwahati, Assam

Name of post : Group B & Group C posts

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of AIIMS

Also Read : Shweta Sharda stuns in a magnificent goddess avatar in National Costume Show at Miss Universe 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in till 01.12.2023 up to 5:00 P.M.

Also Read : Nita Ambani hosts David Beckham in a special manner at her house

Application Fees :

The following fees will be applicable for application in each group of posts as mentioned ANNEXURE-II-

A) General/OBC Candidates – Rs.3000/- (Rupees Three Thousand only)

B) SC/ST Candidates/EWS – Rs.2400/- (Rupees Twenty-Four Hundred only)

C) Persons with Disabilities – Exempted

Candidates applying in more than one group have to apply separately for each group by

paying the examination fee separately for each group.

The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/

NETBANKING. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank

by the candidate.

Application fee, once remitted, shall not be refunded under any circumstances even if

rejection of application due to ineligible for that applied post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here