Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical career or positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), Guwahati, Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various administrative and technical career or positions on regular basis.

Name of post : Medical Physicist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : M.SC. in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized

University/ Institution

OR

i. M.Sc in Physics from a recognized University

ii. A Post-Graduate diploma/degree in Radiological/Medical Physics from a recognized University/ Institute.

OR

M.Sc. in Medical Technology with Radiotherapy as special subject from a recognized University and/or Diploma in Radiation Protection,

And

Experience: 2 years’ experience of working in Radiotherapy Department of a Hospital

Also Read : Namita Thapar reveals the reason of why she can’t wait to watch Dunki

Name of post : Blood Transfusion Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : A recognized medical qualification included in I or II Schedule or Pan II of the 3rd Schedule (other than the licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act

1956 Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the 34d Schedule should fulfil the conditions stipulated in subsection (3) of the Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act. 1956. With 5 years’ experience in Blood Bank with component separator.

OR

M.D. in Blood Transfusion Medicine with 1-year experience in Blood Bank with component separator during the PG course

Name of post : Medical Officer Ayush

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : A degree in relevant stream of AYUSH from a Recognized University/ Statutory State Board/ Council/ Faculty of Indian Medicine or equivalent recognized under the’ relevant council. Enrolment on the Central Register of that stream in Central or State Register of Indian Medicine.

Experience : 3 years clinical and/or teaching experience in a recognized hospital/teaching institution

Name of post : Clinical Psychologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : M.A. / M.Sc. in Psychology with M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology

And

At least 2 years’ experience in Clinical Psychology

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in/ up to 17th November 2023 ( 11:59 PM)

Also Read : Glimpses of Nita Ambani’s 60th birthday celebrations

Candidates can send the hard copies of applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to The Recruitment Cell, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, Changsari Assam – 78110 within 2nd December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here