Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in AAU Tinsukia Assam.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Tinsukia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow for the DBT sponsored project “Exploiting Chemical Ecology for IPM: Deciphering the phytosemiochemicals involved in Insect-Plant interaction of major crop pests of North East Region India.” The Assam Agricultural University was established on April 1, 1969 under The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968’ with the mandate of imparting farm education, conduct research in agriculture and allied sciences and to effectively disseminate technologies so generated.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry/Entomology/Biochemistry & Agricultural Chemistry/ Life Science

Desirable: Experience on analytical chemistry and volatile compounds semiochemicals etc. shall be given preference.

Emoluments :

(I) Rs. 31,000 + 8% HRA. Applicable for candidate with NET, GATE, BET, BINC qualified or any other selection process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Govt. and their agencies & institutions.

(II). Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA for other who do not fall under above (I)

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th November 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards at the Office of the Chief Scientist, AAU-Citrus and Plantation Crops Research Station, Tinsukia

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with one copy of passport size photographs, original and attested copies of all academic certificates and testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



