Assam Career 2025 THDC India Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in THDC India Limited Assam in 2025.

THDC India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of General Manager (North East Hydro Projects) in 2025. THDC India Limited is a leading Power Sector and Profit-making Public sector Enterprise and registered as a Public Limited Company in July-1988 under the Companies Act, 1956. THDCIL was conferred “Mini Ratna’ Category- Status in Oct-2009 and also upgraded to Schedule ‘A’ PSU in July-2010 by the Govt. of India. The Equity of Company was earlier shared between Govt. of India and also GoUP in the ratio of 75:25. Pursuant to Strategic Sale, the Share Purchase Agreement was executed between NTPC Limited and also President of India on 25th March, 2020, for acquisition of legal and beneficial ownership of equity held by the President of India in THDC India Limited. After Strategic Sale THDC India Limited has become a subsidiary of NTPC Limited and equity in THDC India Limited is shared between NTPC Limited and Government of UP in a ratio of 74.496% and 25.504% The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is 4000 Cr. and paid-up capital as on 29th Feb 2024 is 3665.88 Cr. THDCIL started earning profits from first year (2006-07) of commercial operation of its maiden project ie. Tehri HPP (1000 MW) and THDCIL is a consistently profit-making company since then. THDCIL was constituted with the sole objective to develop, operate & maintain the 2400 MW Tehri Hydro Power Complex (Tehri HPP. 1000 MW, Tehri PSP-1000 MW and Koteshwar HEP-400 MW), and other Hydro projects. The Corporation has grown into a Multi-Project Organization, with Projects spread over various States as well as neighbouring country, Bhutan. It has also forayed into generation of electricity from renewable energy sources and thermal power plants.

Name of post : General Manager (North East Hydro Projects)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full Time BE/BTech (Electrical/Mechanical/ Civil/Electrical & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering). The qualifications should be from recognized University/ Institute by appropriate statutory authority in India.

Experience :

Minimum 23 Years post qualification Executive/Officer experience out of which minimum 12 years in the fields related to Hydropower Development including 5 years in Erection & commissioning/ O&M of Hydropower Plant of installed capacity of minimum 500 MW

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the THDCIL website https://www.thdc.co.in/?Career Section? New Openings

Last Date of receipt of online application- 30.04.2025 (6:00 PM)

Application Fees :

Rs. 600/- shall be payable by candidates belonging to General and OBC/EWS category through online mode. No fee for SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates and also for candidates belonging to Doob Kshetra/ Project Affected Area Families of THDC Projects.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here