Assam Career 2025 Tezpur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Adjunct Faculty for teaching assignment at the School of Engineering, Tezpur University for teaching a subject titled “Accountancy and Financial Management” in 2025. Self-nomination applications are invited from interested professionals, experts, officials and managers with experience, details of the requirements and terms and conditions

Name of post : Adjunct Faculty in Commerce

No. of posts : 1

Specialization : Accountancy & Financial Management

Minimum qualifications:

Interested applicants should have the minimum qualifications as prescribed in the regulations framed by the UGC

Preferred areas of experience :

Professionals, experts, officials and managers having experience of working in, either

i. Teaching and research organizations supported by bodies tike ICAR, ICSSR, CSIR, ICMR, DRDO, Central and State Universities, etc.

or

ii. Central and state public sector undertakings (PSUs), business corporations, NGOs and professional associations.

Honorarium: Empaneled faculty will be provided an honorarium as per UGC norms, which is Rs. 1000/- (Rs. One Thousand Only) per lecture to a maximum of Rs. 4000/- (Rs. Four Thousand Only)

per day of service subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs. 80,000/- (Rs. Eighty Thousand Only) per month. Reimbursement to any expenditure, and other terms and conditions will be governed by the Tezpur University’s norm, for an Adjunct Faculty.

How to apply :

Interested professionals /experts/official /manager are required to forward a biodata to the

Dean, School of Engineering ([email protected]) with the subject line “SELF-NOMINATION APPLICATION FOR ADJUNCT FACULTY IN AFM” latest by 21st April 2025.

The biodata should reflect the following aspects.

i. Personal details

ii. Educational qualification

iii. Records of employment.

iv. Details of relevant Experience

v. Publication or contribution towards IPR/Technology Transfer

vi. Any rewards and recognitions/ major contributions.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here