Assam Career 2025 Purabi Dairy Guwahati Recruitment

Purabi Dairy Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Supervisor, Executives and Assistants in 2025.

Name of post : Supervisor (Admin)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Full time Graduate in any discipline from a reputed Institute/University.

Experience: Minimum 5 years in a Security Supervisory role preferably in FMCG/Manufacturing Industry. Ex-servicemen, Ex- state police and Ex-paramilitary personnel, who has served

preferably as Havildar/JCO in Army, Navy, Air Force and Sub-Inspector in State Police & Paramilitary Forces, whether as combatant or a noncombatant shall get preference.

Name of post : Executive (Dairy)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Full time B.Tech in Dairy Technology in first class from a reputed education Institute/ University.

Experience: Minimum 3 years’ full time experience in processing and manufacturing of milk and milk products in a Dairy Plant having capacity of minimum 1 lakh litres per day. Fresher applying for the position shall be considered as Executive Trainee.

Name of post : Senior Assistant (Silage Unit)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Full time B.Sc in Agriculture from a reputed Institute/University

Experience: Minimum one-year full time work experience in Fodder or any Agricultural field work.

How to apply :

For the post of Supervisor (Admin), candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th October, 2025 (Friday). Reporting time is 8.30 AM. Venue is in WAMUL (Purabi Dairy Office) R.K Jyoti Prasad

Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037. Potential candidates must bring the application form duly filled as per the prescribed format provided in the website of WAMUL at https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs along with all the original testimonials

relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary details etc. and a set of self-attested copies of the same and a passport size photograph on the day of the Walk-in Interview.

For the posts of Executive (Dairy) and Senior Assistant (Silage Unit), candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs till 16th October, 2025

