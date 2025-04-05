Assam Career 2025 Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Punjab & Sind Bank Assam in 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Data Protection Officer, Gen AI Specialists, Defence Banking Advisors and also Internal Ombudsman on contract basis in 2025.

Name of post : Data Protection Officer

Qualification :

Mandatory: Regular B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E./ M.Tech in Software Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology / Computer Technology / Electronics / Electronics & Communications

OR

MCA / Equivalent qualification from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India / Govt. bodies /

AICTE etc.

Compulsory Professional Qualification:

Certification in any one or more Professional certifications altogether like CIPP-E (Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe) / CIPP-A (Certified Information Privacy Professional/ Asia) / CIPM (Certified Information Privacy Manager) / DCPP (DSCI Certified Privacy Professional) / DCPLA (DSCI Certified Privacy Lead Assessor).

Preferred Qualifications:

Certifications in FIP / CIPT / CISM / CISA / ISO 27001. Expert Knowledge of data privacy laws and practices. Exposure to Data Privacy Laws & Regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), UK Data Protection Act 2018 etc.

Experience : Minimum 10 years, of which atleast 5 years’ preferably in the BFSI Sector/Scheduled

Commercial Bank and mandatory minimum 01 years’ experience (within overall 10 years’ experience) in Data Privacy Laws & Regulation and Data Security areas. Experience certificate must

contain specifically that the candidate also had experience in specific field.

Name of post : Gen AI Specialists

Qualification :

Mandatory: B. E. / B.Tech in Computer Science/ Computer Applications / Information Technology /

Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Data Science/ MCA from Government recognized university or institution only. The Qualification to be Full

time and Regular Courses only

Preferred: Gen AI, LLM Model, Deep Learning, Architect certification in AWS, GCP Azure, and also

other relevant certifications.

Experience : Minimum 1-3 years Post Mandatory Qualification Experience in AI and also Machine Learning model development in BFSI.

Name of post : Defence Banking Advisors

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University.

Experience : Retired Officers / Officers going to retire within three months in the Rank of Brigadier in Indian Army/ Commodore in Indian Navy/Air Commodore in Indian Air Force or also Equivalent Rank Officers of Central Armed Police Forces

Name of post : Internal Ombudsman

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University.

Experience : The Applicant should have necessary skills and experience of minimum seven years of working in areas altogether such as banking, non-banking finance, regulation, supervision, payment and settlement systems, credit information or consumer protection.

How to apply :

For the posts of Data Protection Officer & Gen AI Specialists, candidates should send their Application Form neatly Typed in English on an A4 size paper in the format given at the end of this advertisement. The application, along with requisite documents as mentioned below, altogether be addressed to General Manager (HRD), superscribing “Application for the post of ……….in the Bank on Contract Basis”, and sent at the following address: – Deputy General Manager – HRD, Punjab & Sind Bank, 2nd Floor, NBCC Complex, Tower-3, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi -110023. Applicants must send the scanned application form along with requisite documents to email ID – [email protected]. Last Date of receipt of Scanned Copy and also hard Copy of applications with enclosures is 25th April 2025

For the post of Defence Banking Advisors, candidates should send their Application Form neatly Typed in English on an A4 size paper in the format given at the end of this advertisement. The application, alongwith requisite documents as mentioned below, be addressed to General Manager (HRD), altogether superscribing “Application for the post of ……….in the Bank on Contract Basis”, and sent at the following address: – Deputy General Manager – HRD, Punjab & Sind Bank, 2nd Floor, NBCC Complex, Tower-3, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi -110023. Applicants must send the scanned application form along with requisite documents to email ID – [email protected] . Last Date of receipt of Scanned Copy and also hard Copy of applications with enclosures is 20th April 2025

For the post of Internal Ombudsman, candidates should send their Application Form neatly Typed in English on an A4 size paper in the format given at the end of this advertisement. The application, alongwith requisite documents as mentioned below, altogether be addressed to General Manager (HRD), superscribing “Application for the post of ……….in the Bank on Contract Basis”, and sent at the following address: – General Manager – HRD, Punjab & Sind Bank, 2nd Floor, NBCC Complex, Tower-3, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi -110023. Applicants must send the scanned application form along with requisite documents to email ID – [email protected]. Last Date of receipt of Scanned Copy and also hard Copy of applications with enclosures is 20th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here