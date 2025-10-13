Assam Career 2025 NIT Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate-I for the SERB-CRG,

sponsored project entitled “Structural characterization and device performance of superlattice structure-based phase change memory for low power consumption and high-speed non-volatile data storage applications” in 2025.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.E/ B. Tech. or M.E./M.Tech.in ECE/EE/EIE/relevant area with GATE

qualification. (Non-GATE candidates may also apply. The fellowship will vary for non-GATE candidates as per ANRF guidelines).

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years (as on closing date of application, 24.10.2025).SC/ST/OBC/WOMEN/PWD/EWS candidates will get relaxation as per Govt. of India Rules.

How to apply :

Applicants may send the soft copy of the duly filled application form (given below) along with C.V. and soft copy of all supporting documents to Dr. Shivendra Kumar Pandey, Principle Investigator through email at [email protected], with the subject line “Application for the post of Project

Associate-I under the project CRG/2023/007346”on or before 24.10.2025.

Applicants will get to know about Interview date and mode (online/ offline) with other details duly through email

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here