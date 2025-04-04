Assam Career 2025 NIPER Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Scientist-I (Non-Medical) for the “Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products” sponsored by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt. of India by PRIP scheme with a project duration of 5 years in 2025. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati (NIPER-G) is the fifth institute in the list of the premium institutes under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. NIPER-Guwahati commence its operations from the month of September, 2008. The inauguration of the institute happen under the Hon’ble Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals and Steel, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan on Sept 16th 2008 in the presence of several distinguished personals. The laying of the foundation stone for the permanent campus at Changsari, Guwahati happen on 30th May 2015 by Shri Ananth Kumar, Hon’ble Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in the presence of Late Shri Tarun Gogoi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal , Hon’ble Minister of State (i/c) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Bijoya Chakrabarty, Hon’ble M.P., Guwahati and several distinguished personnel from Govt. of India and Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Project Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 56000/- + 20% HRA

Essential Qualifications:

Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Technology (Formulations)/Pharmaceutics/Industrial Pharmacy with M.Pharm/M.S.(Pharm.) in Pharmaceutical Technology (Formulations)/Pharmaceutics/Industry Pharmacy. At least one research paper in SCI indexed journal.

Desirable Qualification :

1. Experience in herbal/phytopharmaceutical industries.

2. Operating knowledge on tablet machine, granulating machines, capsule filling machine, fluid bed processor, strip packaging machine and liquid filling machine.

Maximum Age Limit :

35 years as on the last date of application. The age limit may be relaxed up to 5 years in the

case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.niperguwahati.ac.in/ up to 17th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here