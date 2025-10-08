Assam Career 2025 NIPER Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the CCRAS sponsored project entitled “Development of Quality standards of

Elsholtzia Species and Assessment of Efficacy in Gastric Inflammatory Conditions (in vitro and in vivo studies)” in collaboration with RARC-Dimapur in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

The candidate must altogether have a M.S./M.Pharm. / degree in Medicinal Chemistry/Natural Products/ Pharmaceutical Analysis/ Pharmacognosy from a PCI/AICTE/UGC/NAAC recognized/ accredited University/Central Autonomous Institutes with 60% marks or above.

The candidate must also have cleared GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the time of the interview/ selection process.

Salary : Rs. 37,000/- + 18% HRA

Desirable :

Candidates should have experience in natural product isolation and also characterisation using various analytical techniques like NMR, MASS and other spectrometric techniques. He/she should have knowledge of various chromatographic techniques, natural product inspired synthesis of various compounds, molecular modelling and also drug designing etc.

Maximum Age Limit :

32 years as on the last date of application, relaxable up to 5 years in the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and also women applicants.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply altogether using the prescribed format only, available on the website www.niperguwahati.ac.in up to 21.10.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here