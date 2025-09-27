Assam Career 2025 Kamrup Metro Judiciary Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Duftry in 2025.

Name of post : Duftry

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 14000-70000, GP 5000

Qualification : The candidates must be HSLC passed

Age Limit : Age of candidate will be counted altogether as on 01.01.2025 . Candidates must be minimum 18 years and maximum 38 years.

Selection Procedure :

The selection process will be notified altogether in due course of time. The candidates shall check the Notice Board as well the official website of Kamrup(M) District Judiciary https://kamrupmetro.dcourts.gov.in/ for further updates.

How to apply :

Candidates must submit relevant testimonials/certificates and also 4(four) recent passport sized photographs along with the application. However, candidates have to produce their original testimonials regarding educational qualifications, date of birth, working experience etc. at subsequent stages when asked for. The applications are to be submitted to the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup (M), Guwahati, Panbazar, near Dighali Pukhuri, Cotton College Road, Pincode-781001.

Last date for submission of Application is 27.10.2025 (till 5:00 p.m.)

