Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career in IWAI Assam in 2025.

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) invites on-line applications from Indian Nationals for filling up of 14 vacancies by DIRECT RECRUITMENT at IWAI Headquarters, Noida and Regional

Offices / Sub- Offices including in Assam in 2025.

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

No. of posts : 4

Pay : Level-2 in the pay matrix

Maximum Age Limit : Between 18 to 27 years

Qualification :

1. 12th class or equivalent from recognized board or University.

2. Typing speed 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer (35 w.p.m and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Name of post : Junior Hydrographic Surveyor (JHS)

No. of posts : 9

Pay : Level-6 in the pay matrix

Maximum Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Qualification :

1. Degree in Civil Engg.

OR

2. Diploma in Civil Engineering with 3 years experience in Hydrographic/land survey.

OR

3. SR I/II of the Indian Navy with 7 years experience in Hydrography and navigation.

4.Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Programming

Name of post : Senior Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-10 in the pay matrix

Maximum Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

Qualification :

1. Degree from a recognized University with professional qualification of passing final Exam of Institute of Charted Accountants of India, or passing final examination of the Institutes of costs and works Accountants or the SAS Commercial examination of the Indian Audit and Accounts

Department.

2. 3 years’ experience in a supervisory capacity in commercial accounts in the Finance or Accounts Deptt. Of the Central/State Govt. or Semi-Govt. organization or a commercial organization of repute.

3. Desirable: Degree/Diploma in Business Management

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/95665/Index.html

Closing Date of Application: 05/11/2025 (11:55 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here