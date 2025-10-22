Assam Career 2025 IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled, “Investigation of Solid Flow in an Elevated Temperature Fluidized Bed with Decomposing and Non-Decomposing Liquid Injection through Side Wall Pneumatic Nozzles” at the Department of Chemical Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : JRF

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BTech/MTech/MSc with Valid GATE in Chemical/Mechanical/Energy/Environment

engineering/technology. Preference to the candidate having experience with handling radioactive material, and prior experience of simulation work

Salary : Rs. 44910/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in an online- Interview, which is on 3rd November 2025 (Monday) at 10:00 am

How to apply :

Applicants may send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 31st October 2025 (5 pm) to the Principal Investigator by email [email protected].

Shortlisted candidates will get information via email about the online-interview-link and schedule (time-slot) for the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here