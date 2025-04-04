Applications are invited for recruitment of 119 vacant positions or career in IDBI Bank Assam in 2025

IDBI Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialist Cadre Officers in 2025. IDBI Bank Ltd., today, is operating as a full service universal bank that serves the customers from all segments. It got a rich legacy from its predecessor entity – Industrial Development Bank of India – which was an apex Development Financial Institution (DFI) in the realm of industry from July 1, 1964 to September 30, 2004. As a DFI, the erstwhile IDBI saw the expansion of its canvas beyond mere project financing to cover an array of services that made contribution towards balanced geographical spread of industries, development of identified backward areas, emergence of a new spirit of enterprise and evolution of a deep and vibrant capital market. On October 1, 2004, the erstwhile IDBI became a banking company – IDBI Ltd. – to undertake the entire gamut of banking activities while continuing to play its secular DFI role. Desirous of fuelling its business growth, the merging of its subsidiaries happened – the erstwhile IDBI Bank, IDBI Home Finance Ltd., IDBI Gilts, the erstwhile United Western Bank Ltd., with itself over a period of time. IDBI Ltd. also took its name to IDBI Bank Ltd. to reflect its widened business functions. As an universal bank, IDBI Bank Ltd. touches the lives of millions of Indians through a wide array of banking products and services. Besides, the Bank has a presence in associated financial sector businesses including capital market, investment banking and mutual fund business. The Bank’s very business philosophy is in providing relevant financial solutions, ensure maximum customer convenience through easy access to branches and ATMs as well as digital offerings and excellence in customer service. Going forward, IDBI Bank is strongly committed to work towards emerging as ‘most preferred and trusted bank enhancing value for all stakeholders’.

Name of post : Specialist Cadre Officers

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 119

Eligibility Criteria : As per IDBI Bank norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.idbibank.in/

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Start Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – Online : April 07, 2025

Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – Online : April 20, 2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST : Rs.250/- (Intimation charges only) including GST

General, EWS & OBC : Rs.1050/- (Application fee + Intimation charges) including GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here