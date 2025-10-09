Assam Career 2025 Guwahati Refinery Hospital Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in Guwahati Refinery Hospital Assam in 2025.

Guwahati Refinery Hospital Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Temporary Part Time Doctors in 2025.

Name of post : Surgeon

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MS / DNB (General surgery) from recognized University / Institute

Experience : Minimum 02 years of experience (after completion of specialization PG Course)

Name of post : Cardiologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : DM / DNB from recognized University / Institute

Experience : Minimum 02 years of experience (after completion of specialization PG Course)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th October 2025. Venue is in the office of ACMO, Guwahati Refinery Hospital, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, PO-Noonmati, Distt-Kamrup Metro, Guwahati – 781020. Reporting time is between 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

How to apply :

Interested candidates may arrive with all relevant documents including experience certificate/ documents (Original & Photocopy along with a recent passport size coloured photograph)

