Assam Career 2025 GCU Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in GCU Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Driver in 2025.Girijananda Chowdhury University is altogether present on a sprawling 20-acre campus. It is altogether present in the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam. It came into being altogether by the Act No. XLVII of 2022 of the Assam Government. The university is altogether a State Private University. It came up under the aegis of Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society. The society is registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860. The establishment of Girijananda Chowdhury University has evolved out of the initiative of the Girijananda Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT) and also the Girijananda Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (GIPS). Its aim is to impart professional higher education in a spirit of philanthropy and social commitment. During the last 16 years of their existence, these institutes earned the reputation of quality professional education. The university has accreditation of the various programmes from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and the award of extramural grants from the AICTE, DST etc. Formation of the Girijananda Chowdhury University is the culmination of the vision of the Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society. The aim of the society is to extend the benefit of higher education to the students of this geographically isolated region of the country. The educational philosophy of Girijananda Chowdhury University that underpins its academic plans and also programs revolves around the larger goal of harnessing the infinite potential of the young minds through imparting knowledge and skill in their chosen domains.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

LMV license holder and HMV license holder with the experience of driving buses

How to apply :

Candidates may send their resumes or CVs via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 14th April 2025