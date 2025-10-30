Assam Career 2025 Gauhati Medical College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Gauhati Medical College Assam in 2025.

Gauhati Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the posts or career of technical personnel for a Technical Support Unit (TSU) which is being established at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital/State TB Cell to support the State Health Department and National TB Elimination Programme Assam in expediting TB elimination in the state. The TSU will offer technical assistance across six priority areas — active case finding, diagnostic network optimization, differentiated TB care, TB-free Panchayats, communication support, and inter-agency collaboration — and facilitate improved data-driven planning, monitoring, and reporting in coordination with the State Task Force and other stakeholders

Name of post : Team Lead – Technical Support Unit

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: MBBS with MD(Community Medicine)/MPH/DPH

Experience:

1. Minimum 10 years of progressive experience in public health programmes, including at least 5 years in TB programme implementation at state/national level.

2. Demonstrated understanding of health systems in Assam or similar contexts.

Name of post : Public Health Expert

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification: MBBS with MD (Community Medicine)/MPH/DPH .

Experience:

1. 5 years of experience in disease surveillance, programme management, or public

health research.

2. Prior experience with NTEP or similar large-scale health programmes preferred.

Name of post : Data Analytics Expert

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Postgraduate degree in Data Analytics / Health Informatics / Biostatistics/any other relevant subjects

Experience:

1. Minimum 3 years of experience in data analysis and visualization in public health

programmes.

2. Proficiency in handling & analysing large Data from Digital Platforms(Nikshay), Excel, Kobo Collect, Power BI, Tableau, and data cleaning techniques.

Name of post : Procurement Expert

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Postgraduate qualification in Materials Management / Procurement / Logistics.

Experience:

1. At least 5 years of experience in procurement and supply-chain management in the

public health sector.

2. Experience with procurement of drugs, diagnostics, and consumables under national

programmes desirable.

How to apply :

Candidates may email their CV (mentioning the Post applied for and contact number) at

[email protected] on or before 3rd November, 2025.

Preliminary shortlisted candidate list for in-person interview along with dates will be notified at the official website of Gauhati Medical College https://gmchassam.gov.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here