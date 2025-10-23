Assam Career 2025 DSWO Dhubri Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of six vacant administrative positions or career in DSWO Dhubri Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Dhubri Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Resident Superintendent, Office Assistant, Multi-Purpose Worker, Cook, Security Guard / Night Guard in 2025.

Name of post : Resident Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Any women having a Masters in Law / Social Work / Sociology / Social Science / Psychology with at least 5 years experience of working on women related domains in an administrative set up with a Government or Non-Government project/ programme and preferably with at-least 1 year experience of counselling either within or outside the same set up.

2. She should be preferably a resident of the local community.

Salary : Rs. 21,000/- per month

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Any women who is a graduate with a minimum of 3 years experience in handling office documentation related job with proficiency in working on computers, at state or district level with Government or Non-Governmental organizations.

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Name of post : Multi-Purpose Worker

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Any woman having qualification of class VIII passed with knowledge / experience of working in

the relevant domain.

Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month

Name of post : Cook

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Any woman having qualification of HSLC passed with knowledge / experience of working in the

relevant domain.

Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month

Name of post : Security Guard / Night Guard

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Any person (either male or female) having qualification of Class VIII passed and having minimum 2 years experience of working as security personnel in a government or reputed organization at the district / state level. Preferably a retired military / Para military personnel.

Salary : Rs. 9,000/- per month

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit duly filled up Application along with relevant documents at Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Dhubri, Jogomaya Ghat (Ferry Ghat), PO- Dhubri, PS & Dist- Dhubri, Assam, PIN-783301 from 17th October, 2025 to 6th November, 2025 till 05.00 PM during office hours.

Candidates may submit their applications by hand or by post.

Candidates may download their application form from official website https://dhubri.assam.gov.in/

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here