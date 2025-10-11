Assam Career 2025 Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam in 2025.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Manager also on contractual basis for the project “Access to Affordable Cancer Care for One and all” in 2025.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS/BDS/ BAMS / BHMS from a recognized institution.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience altogether in public health or relevant field.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month (consolidated)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 22nd October 2025 at 11 AM in Conference Room, 2nd Floor, OPD Building, BBC?, Guwahati, Assam. The candidates must reach the venue of Interview at least Half an hour prior commencement of the interview [i.e. last reporting time for interview – 10:30 AM]

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data along with

attested copies of certificates and also other testimonials before the Selection Committee. Applicants must bring all the original testimonials relating to age, educational qualification, other qualification, experience, NOC (where applicable) etc for necessary verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here