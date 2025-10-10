Assam Career 2025 Directorate of Tribal Affairs Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in Directorate of Tribal Affairs Assam in 2025.

Directorate of Tribal Affairs Plain Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Female Staff Nurse for Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) across Assam in 2025. The nature of engagement is purely contractual for the Academic year 2025- 26 or till the appointment of regular staff by NESTS, whichever is earlier.

Name of post : Female Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 5

Location wise vacancies :

Kharadhara, Dist- Bajali : 1

Jalah, Dist – Baksa : 1

Jonai, Dist-Dhemaji : 1

Howraghat, Dist-Karbi Anglong : 1

Ardaopur, Dist- Dima Hasao : 1

Qualification :

1) B.Sc (Hons) in Nursing from a recognized University/ Institute.

OR Regular course in B.Sc Nursing from a recognized University / Institute.

OR

Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized University/ Institute.

OR

GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) from a recognized Institute.



2) Registered as a Nurse or Nurse Mid-wife (RN or RM) with any State Nursing Council.

3) Two and half year experience in minimum 30 bedded Hospital after acquiring (1) above

Age Limit :

The candidate must be not less than 18 years of age and not more than 45 years of age as on 1st January 2025. Relaxation of upper age limit will be applicable for SC,ST(P), ST(H), & PH candidates for another 5 years as per Govt. of Assam OM No. ABP.06/2016/04 dtd.03.03.2016.

Remuneration :

BSc (Nursing) : Rs. 29,200/- per month

GNM : Rs. 18,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents at the respective District Commissioner’s office of the concerned EMRS.

The last date for submission of applications at the office of the District Commissioner’s is 24th Oct, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here