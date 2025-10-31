Applications are invited for recruitment of over 400 vacant winter internship posts or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 460 Winter Internship posts or career across its various departments under the PM-USHA project for the Academic Session 2025-26.

Name of post : Winter Internship

No. of posts : 460

Stipend : The students selected for the internship programme shall be paid a consolidated stipend of Rs. 10,000/-

Also Read :

Eligibility Criteria :

The student enrolled in a UG/PG degree in any academic institution who desires to carry out an internship at Dibrugarh University may apply for the Internship Programme. For UG students, preference will be given to the students of the affiliated colleges of Dibrugarh University

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/gdHzxHR44CVosWFo6

Last date for submission of applications is 10th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here