Assam Career 2025 DC Office Sivasagar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Sivasagar Assam in 2025.

The Office Of The District Commissioner Sivasagar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Resident Superintendent, Office Assistant, Multi Purpose Staff, Cook and Security Guard in 2025 in Shakti Sadan, Sivasagar under Mission Shakti, Ministry of Women and Child Development, GOI, for Sivasagar District.

Name of post : Resident Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Any women having a Master in Law/Social work/ Sociology/ Social Science/Psychology with at least 5 years experience of working on women related relevant domains in an administrative set-up with a Government or Non- Government project programme and preferably with at least 1 year experience of counseling either within or outside the same set-up.

Preferably a resident of the local community so that local human resource and expertise is utilizable for effective functioning of the centre.

Salary : Rs. 21000/- per month

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The outsourcing of the service can happen with any person who is a graduate with a minimum of 3 years experience in handling office documentation related job with proficiency in working on computer, at state or district level with government or Non- Governmental organizations

Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month

Name of post : Multi-Purpose Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The multi- purpose activity could be outsourced to any person who is literate with knowledge/ experience of working in the relevant domain. High School pass or equivalent is preferable.

Salary : Rs. 10500/- per month

Name of post : Cook

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The multi- purpose activity could be outsourced to any person who is literate with knowledge/ experience of working in the relevant domain. High School pass or equivalent is preferable

Salary : Rs. 10500/- per month

Name of post : Security/ Night Guard

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The services could be outsourced to any person having at least 2 years experience of working as security personnel in a government or reputed organization at the district/ state level. Retired military / paramilitary personnel are preferable.

Salary : Rs. 9000/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate must be minimum age of 21 years and maximum 40 years as on 01.01.2025. Upper age relaxation of 5 years to SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates and 10 years to PWD candidates.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 14th October, 2025 from 9:30 AM onwards. The venue is in Office of the District Commissioner , Sivasagar, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled application in standard form as prescribed in Assam Gazette part IX along with the Original documents of age proof certificate, address proof, identity proof, educational certificates from class X onwards, Caste certificate, Experience certificate & NOC from current employer (wherever applicable) and a set of self attested photocopies of all the documents mentioned above along with (2) two recent passport size

photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here