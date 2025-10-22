Assam Career 2025 CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam in 2025.

CSIR- North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of medical professionals in 2025. The CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology, formerly RRL , Jorhat came into being in the year 1961 as one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. Its major thrust of R&D activities is to develop indigeneous technologies by utilizing of the immense natural wealth of India.

Name of post : Assistant Medical Officer/Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Retired employees of CSIR/Central Autonomous bodies/ Central Government /PSUs

Remuneration : Retired employees will get fixed remuneration @ [(Last Basic Pay drawn

– Basic Pension) plus Transport Allowance] as per DoPT OM dated 09/12/2020.

Job Roles : To attend patient at CSIR-NEIST Clinical Centre as per the duty roster as per Competent Authority and any other work assigned by Director, CSIR-NEIST.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 7th November 2025 at 10 AM. The venue is in Recruitment Conference Hall, CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with application form in prescribed format, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here