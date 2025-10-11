Assam Career 2025 CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam in 2025.

CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel in 2025.

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of Co-gasification process of NER coal and agro residue biomass for generation of power and fuel

Qualification :

MSc Chemistry

OR

BTech in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering

Emoluments : Rs.. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Bottom-up Process for the Synthesis of ?-Extended Carbon Sheets/N or S-Doped Carbon Sheets for Photonic Applications

Qualification : MSc Chemistry

Emoluments : Rs.. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Promoting Integrated Bee Keeping for Economic Upliftment of ST (Rural) Population of Arunachal Pradesh

Qualification : M.Sc in Chemistry (Organic Chemistry)

Emoluments : Rs.. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Promoting Integrated Bee Keeping for Economic Upliftment of ST (Rural) Population of Arunachal Pradesh

Qualification : M.Sc in Botany/ Life Sciences (Botany)/ Agriculture

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Promoting Integrated Bee Keeping for Economic Upliftment of ST (Rural) Population of Arunachal Pradesh

Qualification : M.Sc in Zoology/ Life Sciences (Zoology)/ Agriculture (Entomology)

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Promoting Integrated Bee Keeping for Economic Upliftment of ST (Rural) Population of Arunachal Pradesh

Qualification : M.Sc in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry/Molecular Biology

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for CSIR-UGC/ICAR/ICMR NET or GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR Mission Project: Assessment and Mitigation of Geo-hazard in the

Himalaya

Qualification : 10th with ITI

Emoluments : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above positions on 27th October 2025 and 28th October 2025 from 9 AM onwards. The venue is in CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/

Last date of application through online is 17th October 2025 up to 2 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here