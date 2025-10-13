Assam Career 2025 CPP IPR Sonapur Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CPP IPR Sonapur Assam in 2025.

The Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Sonapur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientific Officer on a purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Scientific Officer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BE/B.Tech. in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering from any

AICTE recognized Institution under any University with minimum 60% marks aggregate

Experience : Three years post qualification experience is desirable in the field of :-

1. Operation and maintenance of 33kV outdoor Substation, LT Power distribution, planning, estimation, execution of Electrical construction works, regular Electrical maintenance works.

2. Working knowledge in Electrical Construction Projects involving Over Head-Line Construction both LT & HT, all types of internal Wiring, Under Ground Cable etc.

3. Knowledge of Quality Assurance and Quality Control of works under scope of contract during execution.

4. Experience in Contract management, systematize contract documentation, preparation of

tender documents, technical and price comparative statements.

5. Experience in handling Govt. projects.

6. Familiar with statutory norms and regulations.

7. Familiar with CPWD rules and bye-laws.

Name of post : Project Scientific Officer (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology or M.Sc. in Computer Science/IT or MCA. Qualifications should be obtained from any AICTE recognized Institution under any University with minimum 60% marks in the qualifying examination.

Experience : Three years post qualification experience is desirable in the field of:

1. Managing and troubleshooting campus LAN & WAN. This includes campus-wide wired and wireless network Routers, Firewall, Internet connectivity, etc.

2. Candidate must have sound hands-on experience and knowledge of LINUX operating systems and servers.

3. Candidate must have experience and knowledge of installing, configuring and managing research and analytical software and tools.

4. Day-to-day maintenance of IT infrastructure including all IT Hardware (Desktops/Laptops/ Workstation/Server hardware and peripherals etc.) operating system (Windows, Linux) and various

application software (License software, etc.), servers, CCTV installation, configuration, troubleshooting and rectification of related problem(s).

5. Candidate must have experience in configuring and managing various web based video conferencing facilities and VC endpoints.

6. IT support for various events (conference, symposiums and workshop etc.).

7. Periodic preventive maintenance, follow up with various vendors including health checkup of critical IT infrastructure requirements and coordinating with vendors and OEMs for various procurement processes.

8. Preparation of technical and price comparative statements, tenders for procurement of new IT infrastructure

9. Preparation of Budget and Project planning.

10. Should have experience in handling Govt. projects.

11. Knowledge of Various Govt. procurement policies and procurement portals of Govt. of India. (GeM).

Remuneration : Rs. 56,000/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules)

Age Limit : The maximum age limit for general category candidates is 40 years as of 01 October,

2025. Age relaxation for SC/ST/PWD/OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per

the rules & guidelines of the Government of India.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 22nd October 2025 and 23rd October 2025. Reporting time for Project Scientific Officer at CPP-IPR for the interview is from

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the dates of the interview. Venue is in CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur-782402, Kamrup (M), Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must bring all their original mark sheets and certificates in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs for the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here