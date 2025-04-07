Assam Career 2025 CIPET Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in CIPET Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lecturers and Assistant Placement Consultant in 2025.

Name of post : Lecturer (English)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs 35,000/- p.m.

Minimum Qualifications: Full time First Class Masters degree in relevant discipline with First Class or equivalent at full time Bachelor’s or Master’s level from a recognized University.

Experience: At least 1 year teaching experience in Polytechnic / Engg. College.

Age Limit : Must be below 65 years

Name of post : Lecturer (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs 35,000/- p.m.

Minimum Qualifications: Full time First Class Masters degree in relevant discipline with First Class or equivalent at full time Bachelor’s or Master’s level from a recognized University.

Experience: At least 1 year teaching experience in Polytechnic / Engg. College.

Age Limit : Must be below 65 years

Name of post : Lecturer (Plastics Engineering & Technology / Manufacturing Engineering / Chemical Engineering )

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs 35,000/- p.m.

Minimum Qualifications:

Full time Bachelor’s degree with First Class or equivalent in Engineering/Technology in the relevant discipline. If the candidate has a full time Master’s degree in Engineering / Technology, First Class or equivalent is required at full time Bachelors or Masters level.

Experience:

At least 1 year teaching experience in Polytechnic / Engg. College. Preference shall be given to M.E / M. Tech. holder with First Class.

OR

Full time Bachelor’s degree with First Class or equivalent in Engineering/Technology in the relevant discipline. If the candidate has a full time Master’s degree in Engineering / Technology, First Class or equivalent is required at full time Bachelors or Masters level ; and Ph.D in the relevant discipline

Age Limit : Must be below 65 years

Name of post : Assistant Placement Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs 35,000/- p.m.

Minimum Qualifications:

Full time graduate in any discipline with two years experience in the relevant area.

OR

M.B.A. (HRM/PM) with one year experience in the relevant area

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their application in online mode by logging into the link

http://cbtexam.co.in/cipet-Guwahati/

Date of opening link 07.04.2025, Date of closing of link: 28.04.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here