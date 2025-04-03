Assam Career 2025 BBCI Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Resident (Anaesthesiology) in 2025.Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) was set up by a voluntary organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’. The post will be filled purely on temporary basis. Selected candidate / appointee will altogether not have any claim for permanent appointment at BBCI. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah (4th September 1893 – 25th September 1956) was a great physician, freedom fighter and also philanthropist of Assam. In 1958 at a public meeting in Guwahati, a decision was altogether taken to set up a cancer hospital at Guwahati to commemorate the memory of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah. Late Debendra Nath Sarma was also the Founder President and Late Dr. Kanak Chandra Borooah, illustrious brother of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah was the Founder Secretary. Late Bimala Prasad Chaliha, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury, Bishnuram Medhi, Dr. Ghanashyam Das, Dr Birendra Nath Choudhury and many others also worked relentlessly for the development of the Institute since its inception.

Name of post : Senior Resident (Anaesthesiology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

MD (Anaesthesiology) OR equivalent Postgraduate Degree recognized by NMC / MCI

Age limit : 40 years. Age limit is relaxable for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD category as per Govt of India instructions altogether.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th April 2025. Venue is in Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016. Time is from 10 AM to 11 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may come along with Bio-data, recent passport size photograph, Xerox copy and

originals of PAN card / Aadhar Card, all qualifications, experience certificate, NOC (if serving in

Govt. Sector) and also one set of attested copies of all certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here