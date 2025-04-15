Assam Career 2025 BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of six vacant positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of professionals for ICMR supported project entitled “Health Technology Assessment in India (HTAIn) and DHR-ICMR Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services – DIAMOnDS Center” in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Scientist ‘C’

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 67,000/- (Sixty Seven Thousand Rupees only) per month + HRA

Age Limit : 40 years (relaxable in exceptional cases)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Educational Qualifications & Experience:

Essential:

First Class Master’s degree in Molecular Biology or Biotechnology, Medical Biochemistry,

Applied Biology, Life Sciences from a recognized university with 4 years of experience in relevant area.

OR

Second Class M.Sc with PhD degree in relevant subject from a recognized university with 4

year of experience in relevant area.

OR

B.Tech Biotechnology from a reputed university with 6 years of research experience.

Desirable:

i) Doctorate (Ph.D.) in Molecular Biology or Genetics from a recognized university for candidates with first class relevant degree.

ii) Knowledge of Bioinformatics, Computer Applications (Word, PowerPoint, Excel etc.) or Business Intelligence tools / Data Management.

iii) Candidate should have working knowledge in Histopathology Techniques including IHC, PCR, RT PCR & FISH

iv) Additional Post-doctoral research / training experience in Molecular Biology or Genetics subjects in recognized institute (s).

v) Two years R&D / Teaching experience in relevant subject after obtaining essential qualification.

vi) Proficient to read, write and speak in English and Hindi.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of post : 1

Consolidated salary : Rs. 35,000/- (Thirty Five Thousand Rupees only) per month

Upper age limit : 40 years (relaxable in exceptional cases)

Educational Qualifications & Experience:

Essential: Graduate (B.Sc / B.Tech) in relevant subject from a recognized university with three years

work experience

OR

Post graduate (Master’s) degree in Molecular Biology, Genetics or Medical Biochemistry with prior experience in handling human samples in Diagnostic work.

Desirable:

(i) Two years’ work experience in handling patient diagnostic samples, preferably from a reputed molecular diagnostic laboratory.

(ii) Candidate should be well versed with molecular techniques, handling of PCR, RT PCR, gene sequencing with one year experience in a diagnostic laboratory.

(iii) Should have working knowledge in Histopathology techniques including IHC.

(iv) Ability to use computer applications.

(v) Experience in writing reports and scientific documents.

(vi) Proficient to read, write and speak in English and Hindi.

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 2

Consolidated salary : Rs. 20,000/- (Twenty Thousand Rupees only) per month + HRA

Upper Age Limit : 30 years (relaxable in exceptional cases)

Educational Qualifications & Experience:

Essential:

B.Sc Medical Laboratory Technology

OR

Class 12th pass in Science subjects with two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

OR

One year DMLT with two years’ laboratory experience in recognized organization.

Desirable:

(i) Hands on experience in pathology, especially histopathology techniques including section cutting, staining and performing Immunohistochemistry and biochemistry with processing of clinical specimens.

(ii) Proficient to read, write and speak in Hindi, English and Assamese.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator Grade I

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated salary : Rs. 20,000/- (Twenty Thousand Rupees only) per month

Upper age limit : 30 years (relaxable in exceptional cases)

Educational Qualifications & Experience:

Essential: Intermediate or 12th pass from a recognized board. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

Desirable: 2 years’ experience in EDP work in government, autonomous, PSU or any other recognized organization.

Desirable qualifications: Graduate degree with knowledge of Computer Applications or Business Intelligence tools / Data Management.

Name of post : Multitasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- (Eighteen Thousand Rupees only) per month

Age Limit : 30 years (relaxable in exceptional cases)

Educational Qualifications & Experience:

Essential: High School or equivalent from recognized institute

Desirable: Graduate degree with knowledge of typing in Microsoft word and Excel.

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format in PDF

format along with CV through e-mail to “[email protected]“. Incomplete applications will

not be considered.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identify proof in the form of Aadhaar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof, scientific publications and other relevant documents.

The application form and the documents should be e-mailed in a zip folder.

The subject of the e-mail should contain “Application for the post of…………..”

The last date for receipt of applications is 23/04/2025 up to 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here