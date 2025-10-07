Assam Career 2025 Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Noonmati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Noonmati Guwahati in 2025.

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Noonmati Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teacher in Sociology and Chemistry and Pre-School Teacher in 2025.

Name of post : Teacher (Sociology and Chemistry )

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Master degree in the subject concerned.

b) Assamese medium schooling background.

c) 55% marks in aggregate in HSLC, HSSLC and Degree taken together.

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month during probation

Upper age limit : 40 years on the date of application.

Name of post : Pre-School Teacher

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Pre-School/Early Childhood Care and Education course passed from a recognized Institution

OR

Minimum 5 years teaching experience in pre-schools or kindergarten

b) Graduate in Science or Arts

c) Assamese medium schooling background atleast up to Class X

d) 50% marks in aggregate in HSLC, HSSLC and Degree taken together.

Salary : As per Assam Jatiya Bidyalay norms

Upper age limit : 40 years as on 1st March 2025

How to apply :

Candidates are to submit required information in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay’s own Application form which they should download from the website : www.assamjatiyabidyalay.com. (To click Menu->Forms->Application form for post of teacher). Application in any other format isn’t acceptable.

Such filled-in form should be sent to [email protected]

They mustn’t send any other copies of any certificates except the application form.

Last date of submission of application : 17-10-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here